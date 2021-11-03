Eastern Exposure Cup: 2006 All-Underrated Team

Bishop Kearney Selects 15-only, coached by Chris Collins, captured the 2006 division Eastern Exposure Cup.

FOXBORO, Mass. — After taking in a solid day of action at the Eastern Exposure Cup, New England Hockey Journal identified several players who we feel are not as well known in the 2006 birth year as they should be.

The well-organized event spanned several days at the Foxboro Sports Center and gave scouts and observers a strong dose of talented 15-only teams from around the USA, including several top powers in the Midwest like Detroit Little Caesars and the Windy City Storm, plus other clubs from all regions of the country.

The Bishop Kearney Selects 15-only team, coached by Chris Collins, captured the 2006 division Eastern Exposure Cup, getting good contributions up and down a deep, talented roster.

There were a lot of players present who are known commodities and have been highlighted in past fall hockey showcase/event coverage. Mid Fairfield was without two of its top forwards in Drew DellaSalla, who was playing up with the MFF 16 team at the Beantown Classic, and Walker Bright (New Canaan, Conn.) was out of the lineup with an injury. Boston Advantage’s defensive duo of Kiernan Poulin and Andrew O’Sullivan, both of Norwell, Mass., are standout ‘06s who are generating buzz and aren’t necessarily underrated.

This all-underrated team focuses on players who shined in our views but didn’t come into the event with the kind of name recognition of other peers.