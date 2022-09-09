Giovanni DiGiulian played at the Kent School last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. – The Boston Junior Eagles won the championship at the EAK Labor Day Tournament 18U Division. The team, coached by Brian Leetch and Paul Cannata (West Roxbury, Mass.), defeated Bishop Kearney Selects in the final after narrowly getting past the Long Island Gulls in the semifinal.

The Junior Eagles are a team made up wholly of 2005-born players while some of the teams they’re playing against have `04s and `05s. It’s a group that has been together for a while, but looks vastly different than it did a couple of years ago.

Gone are Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.), Sam Scopa (Belmont, Mass.) and Ethan Gardula (Princeton, Mass.). Many of the players left have a chip on their shoulders, as they take on a larger role.

Below is a look at some of the standouts in the tournament for the Junior Eagles and three uncommitted players from other teams who performed well enough over the weekend at the EAK Labor Day Tournament to generate buzz among college coaches in attendance.