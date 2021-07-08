Dozens from region at USA Hockey Select 16 Development Camp

Ryan Flaherty (Milton, Mass.) is a center with strong potential for BC High. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- The 2021 USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp began Wednesday night at the Northtown Center just outside of Buffalo. The festival’s participants took part in practices before game action that starts Thursday afternoon.

The country’s top 2005-born prospects, sans those who made the NTDP U-17 team, will be at the USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp. It will be the first USA Hockey player development camp for the birth year, given that the Coronavirus wiped out its chances to skate last summer at the Select 15 Festival.

At the conclusion of the seven day camp, USA Hockey personnel will pick the roster for the U.S. Under-17 Select Team that will compete in the Under-17 Five Nations Tournament next month in Visp, Switzerland. In addition to the Americans and the host country, Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakia will be at the international competition.