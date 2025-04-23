Chris Delaney posted 18 points for UMass Lowell as a freshman. (UMass Lowell Athletics)

Once or twice a month, the USHL’s Madison Capitols send several buses down the road to the University of Wisconsin’s campus, pick up students and bring them back to the team’s 2,600-seat barn, all so they can pay a dollar to drink beer. At Dollar Beer Nights, among other things, the crowd has thrown empty cans on the ice — the home team once took a penalty for that — and heckled players while shirtless.

Chris Delaney’s dad, also named Chris, happened to be at one of the Dollar Beer Nights with the entire family last season.

“It was wild,” he said. “The place was like a frat party with a hockey game in the middle.”

The one usually bringing the house down was the smallest player in it.