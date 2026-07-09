Avon Old Farms and St. Mark's clashed in the Elite 8 final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When I send out the boys prep coaches survey, I ask about the past season, the next one and big-picture topics. Fall hockey and college recruiting are popular ones. In recent seasons, players leaving early have been a big topic.

And, of course, I had to ask about the NCAA's new age-eligibility rule this year.

But I never ask about how they're doing.

Coaches will tell me throughout the year about how the ever-changing landscape is making things harder. It didn't used to be this way, they'll say. It shouldn't be this way, is what they'll often say, too.

Most coaches aren't full-time coaches. Some work at their prep school in varying roles. Some work other jobs entirely. But they're not being paid for 40-plus hours of coaching per week.

In this year's survey, I posed one final question: With all the pressure for players to leave early, has this impacted your desire to coach prep school? Why or why not?

I found many of their answers fascinating. They were granted anonymity; names won't be listed. Instead, it will be attributed to "Coach 1," "Coach 2," and so forth.

Let's dive into some of the most interesting answers.