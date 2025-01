Endicott senior forward Ryan Willett ranks among the leaders in Division 3 with 17 assists. (Endicott College Athletics)

With the end of January in sight, the results are becoming more and more important in Division 3.

In each of the region’s four leagues, there’s been enough of a season to identify the teams to beat, the dark horses and the bottom-tier fodder.

With the opening rounds of the first conference tournaments barely a month away, certain head-to-head matchups possess a little more luster than others.

Here are some remaining games to be circled.