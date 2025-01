Salem State sophomore goalie Will Nepveu was named MVP of the Boston Landing Collegiate Invitational. (Salem State Athletics)

The weekend after New Year’s is a unique one on the Division 3 hockey calendar.

There are several holiday tournaments that not only give teams a chance to grab midseason glory, but also send them into conference play on a high or a low.

There was also a big non-conference matchup pitting top dogs from two of the region’s conferences against one another.

Here are our top takeaways from the holiday portion of the Division 3 season.