Division 3: Takeaways from a welcome back holiday weekend

Matt Connor (Nottingham, N.H.) and Curry won the Northfield Savings Bank tournament. (Frank Poulin/Curry College Athletics)

There are ways to close out a calendar year and then there’s the way Curry College just did it.

The Colonels skated off with the title at the Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament Saturday, scoring three times in the third period to down host Norwich, 3-1.

The two wins improved Curry’s record to 9-2 overall and announced it as – at least – a contender in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

As teams and leagues in Division 3 resume full schedules this weekend, we’ll start the new calendar year with some holiday takeaways and burning questions.