Division 3 takeaways: Endicott’s joyride continues with sweep

Connor Amsley scored a goal in both games as Endicott swept the University of New England this weekend. (David Le)

Endicott can’t be beaten. Neither can Plymouth State. And the NESCAC is still up for grabs.

With just five weeks of hockey to play before the puck drops on the region’s first conference tournament, teams used this past weekend to improve their league position and make some on-ice statements.

Last week’s power rankings reflected the New England landscape in Division 3. This week focuses on some achievements from teams both within and outside those rankings.

Here are the top takeaways from the weekend.