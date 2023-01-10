Senior Wiggle Kerbrat scored in both of Wesleyan's games over the weekend and leads the team with eight goals. (Wesleyan Athletics)

The new year is just 1½ weeks old and already we’ve seen results that have shaken up the order of merit in Division 3, both regionally and nationally.

There are no longer any unbeaten teams in Division 3. Norwich saw to that personally when it took down No. 1-ranked Hobart on Saturday, 2-1, dropping the Statesmen to 14-1.

The race is on everywhere but it's really on in the NESCAC, with up to six teams legitimately positioning themselves for a title run and no clear favorite.

What’s the regional top 10 look like? For starters, there’s a new team at the top.