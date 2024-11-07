Division 3 power rankings: Who are the region’s Top 10 teams?

Trinity goalie Devon Bobak tracks the puck during last season's NCAA Division 3 championship game against Hobart, (Getty Images)

Realignment has hit Division 3, with several teams moving into new conference homes this season – and one conference getting rebranded.

Salve Regina has departed the Commonwealth Coast Conference (which is now known as the Conference of New England), where it enjoyed some success, for the NEHC, which also added Albertus Magnus to bump its number to 11.

Former independents Anna Maria and Rivier have joined the MASCAC, increasing that league’s roster to 10. The 10-team NESCAC remains unchanged and a first-year Keene State program will compete as an independent.

The first pucks have dropped in New England. Here is our preseason Top 10.