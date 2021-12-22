Division 3: How Amherst’s Connor McGinnis forged his unique path

Connor McGinnis is now manning the blue line at Amherst College after a unique path to Division 3. (Brad Kasnet/Amherst Athletics)

Every day in the run-up to Amherst College’s season-opening game on Nov. 19 at Hamilton, sophomore defenseman Connor McGinnis received a text message from his father.

“He sends me texts every day,” said McGinnis. “They’ll say, ‘X amount of days until game one.’ He’ll be there.”

Go back a little more than two years and it would seem highly unlikely that McGinnis, who’d received a good share of Division 1 recruiting interest coming out of the NAHL, would be making his college debut with Amherst.

Or that Scott McGinnis would be alive to see it.

Sometimes life’s path follows blind curves. It certainly did with Connor’s. But in his case, the destination was the reward.

This article appears in the November/December print edition of New England Hockey Journal.