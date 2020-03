Alex Ochterbeck (left) chipped in with a 15-20-35 line this season. (Curry College Athletics)

Dynamic duos aren’t created overnight.

There are a lot of reasons two hockey players click together on the ice: Trust is one. Also, talent and skill sets that complement each other.

In any case, the relationships always trace back to a starting point. In the case of Curry College sophomores Mic Curran (Arlington, Mass.) and Alex Ochterbeck, it began on the first day they met as freshmen.