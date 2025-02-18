Division 3: A clinch for Curry, an emotional return at Endicott

Sophomore Nolan McDonough (Dorchester, Mass.) scored three goals as Curry swept its weekend games. (Curry College Athletics)

It was a weekend that removed any doubt about which Division 3 team is the best in New England right now.

Facing its two biggest conference rivals on back-to-back nights, Curry extended its win streak to 13 games by beating Endicott (4-2) and the University of New England (4-3).

The wins locked up first place in the Conference of New England for the Colonels with one game to go, and the top seed for the upcoming CNE tournament.

The weekend in the CNE also featured the return of Endicott senior forward Jack Smiley -- from a stroke he suffered three years ago.