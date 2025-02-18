New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Division 3

Division 3: A clinch for Curry, an emotional return at Endicott

Avatar photo
By

Sophomore Nolan McDonough (Dorchester, Mass.) scored three goals as Curry swept its weekend games. (Curry College Athletics)

It was a weekend that removed any doubt about which Division 3 team is the best in New England right now.

Facing its two biggest conference rivals on back-to-back nights, Curry extended its win streak to 13 games by beating Endicott (4-2) and the University of New England (4-3).

The wins locked up first place in the Conference of New England for the Colonels with one game to go, and the top seed for the upcoming CNE tournament.

The weekend in the CNE also featured the return of Endicott senior forward Jack Smiley -- from a stroke he suffered three years ago.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Div. 3 power rankings: Why Colby, Bowdoin and UNE are all ascending

It was a good weekend to be a Division 3 team from Maine. NESCAC travel partners Colby and Bowdoin faced one of the tougher road…
Read More

NEHC: How Albertus Magnus fired a shot heard ‘round Division 3

Hobart, the dominant force in Division 3 hockey these last two-plus seasons, absorbed its first loss of the season Friday. Not to an out-of-conference power.…
Read More

MASCAC: Anna Maria a thorn in Plymouth State’s side; also heir apparent?

It might not have a cheat code, but the numbers sure don’t lie. A powerhouse program at Plymouth State has lost a total of 12…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter