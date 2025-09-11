New England Hockey Journal

College

Did the CHL ruling have an impact on Aug. 1 commitments?

David Bosco committed to Harvard on Aug. 1. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There was a lot of uncertainty in the lead-up to Aug. 1, which is when Division 1 programs can offer rising juniors in high school.

For months, I heard from players, families and advisors about how this Aug. 1 would be different. The CHL ruling was in full effect, which allows CHL players to be eligible for NCAA Division 1 hockey, so there were fewer spots.

Families saw how active Division 1 programs were in recruiting older players in the CHL to join their teams in 2025-26, too. Those were more roster spots going away.

Would schools put out fewer offers to rising juniors in high school? On the flip side, would players want to wait to commit somewhere?

