Dexter Southfield’s Sean Keohane focused on prep, defers USHL journey until 2023

Sean Keohane will skate with the Cape Cod Whalers in split season this fall. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When Sean Keohane was taken in the third round, 38th overall, by the Tri-City Storm in this spring’s USHL Phase ll Draft, many assumed he would leave Dexter Southfield for Kearney, Nebraska. However, Keohane feels he has unfinished business in bringing an Elite 8 championship to the Brookline, Mass., prep school.

Keohane, a Milton, Mass., native and Harvard commit, plans to play for Tri-City next season and is considered one of the top prep school players in the region. He could hear his name called early at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville next June.

But for now, the rangy and smooth-skating defenseman is playing fall split-season hockey for the U-18 Cape Cod Whalers after having another successful summer playing in the Foxboro Summer Prep League.