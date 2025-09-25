Dexter Southfield: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Myles Brosnan enters the season as one of the best players in New England. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Dexter Southfield was on the cover of our preseason magazine last year. Dexter was consistently one of the best teams in New England boys prep hockey throughout the winter, earning the No. 3 seed in the Elite 8 Tournament.

They came within a goal of winning the Elite 8 title, falling to Cushing, 4-3, at UConn.

Dexter was stacked last year. And despite losing their top two scorers and starting goalie, the same can be said for this season.

For the second season in a row, head coach Danny Donato's team doesn't have any holes. The sky might be the limit. But it's up to them to make up for last season's loss.