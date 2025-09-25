New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Dexter Southfield: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Avatar photo
By

Myles Brosnan enters the season as one of the best players in New England. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Dexter Southfield was on the cover of our preseason magazine last year. Dexter was consistently one of the best teams in New England boys prep hockey throughout the winter, earning the No. 3 seed in the Elite 8 Tournament.

They came within a goal of winning the Elite 8 title, falling to Cushing, 4-3, at UConn.

Dexter was stacked last year. And despite losing their top two scorers and starting goalie, the same can be said for this season.

For the second season in a row, head coach Danny Donato's team doesn't have any holes. The sky might be the limit. But it's up to them to make up for last season's loss.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Dexter Southfield: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Dexter Southfield was on the cover of our preseason magazine last year. Dexter was consistently one of the best teams in New England boys prep…
Read More
Noah Van Vliet

‘The goalposts keep moving’: How Atlantic Hockey is navigating the CHL ruling

The college hockey landscape is constantly evolving on a week-to-week, season-to-season basis. That’s never been truer than it is right now. “If you don’t like…
Read More

Which locals, former prep players are on USHL rosters?

The USHL Fall Classic just wrapped up, giving players and teams a chance to play in one city (Pittsburgh) and in front of throngs of…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter