New England Hockey Journal

Boys

Dexter Southfield: What to expect in boys prep hockey for 2022-23 season

Avatar photo
By

Sean Keohane opted to return to Dexter Southfield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Dexter Southfield played to a record of 17-6-4 last season, cementing itself as one of the top teams in New England prep hockey. It scored a ticket to the Elite 8 but fell to Salisbury, the eventual champion, 3-1.

Coach Dan Donato’s (Dedham, Mass.) team is hungry for more this season.

“To win the Elite 8, that’s been our goal as a team,” senior Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) said. “That’s the whole motto of how Dexter has been — it’s a powerhouse of a prep school.”

Here’s how Dexter Southfield will take the ice this winter.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How Bruins top prospect Mason Lohrei is looking to develop in second year at Ohio State

Adam McQuaid is not the excitable type – unless maybe you ventured too close to his goalie back in his playing days — but you…
Read More

Dexter Southfield: What to expect in boys prep hockey for 2022-23 season

Dexter Southfield played to a record of 17-6-4 last season, cementing itself as one of the top teams in New England prep hockey. It scored…
Read More

Merrimack hosts beautiful tribute to Josh Ciocco and other takeaways from weekend in Hockey East

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Tuesday night’s Hockey East game between Merrimack and New Hampshire was a beautiful tribute to Josh Ciocco. The Warrior assistant coach…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter