Sean Keohane opted to return to Dexter Southfield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Dexter Southfield played to a record of 17-6-4 last season, cementing itself as one of the top teams in New England prep hockey. It scored a ticket to the Elite 8 but fell to Salisbury, the eventual champion, 3-1.

Coach Dan Donato’s (Dedham, Mass.) team is hungry for more this season.

“To win the Elite 8, that’s been our goal as a team,” senior Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) said. “That’s the whole motto of how Dexter has been — it’s a powerhouse of a prep school.”

Here’s how Dexter Southfield will take the ice this winter.