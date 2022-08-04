New England Hockey Journal

College

Q&A: Devon Levi on his successful rookie year and what comes next

By

Devon Levi
Devon Levi is heading back to Northeastern as the reigning Mike Richter Award winner. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Northeastern goalie Devon Levi is the reigning Mike Richter Award winner as the best goaltender in Division 1 men’s hockey.

The native of Dollard-des-Ormeauz, Quebec, also won the National Rookie of the Year award last season. His .952 save percentage ranked first in the NCAA last season and tied for the second-best all time.

He’s a Sabres prospect who was drafted 212th in 2020 by the Florida Panthers, who then traded his rights to Buffalo. He was a member of Team Canada at the Winter Olympics this year. 

Levi talked with New England Hockey Journal about his successful season and what’s ahead for him.

