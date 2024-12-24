Luke Pazzia (left) hugs Eli Chilicki after Holderness won the Groton/Lawrence Tournament. (Maxfield Paro)

It was a déjà vu weekend for Holderness.

Head coach Alan Thompson’s team came out on top in the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament for the second straight December, earning a 4-0 shutout win over Thayer on Saturday to claim the title.

Despite carrying a roster that turned over greatly with the departure of their entire top line, Vermont-bound All-New England defenseman Caeden Herrington (Manchester, Vt.) and starting goaltender Ryan Nolan, the Bulls moved to 6-1-1 on the season by winning all three of their weekend games.

“It was amazing to be able to get back to the championship game and win it again,” said senior defenseman Jeremy Poirier, a Salem, N.H., native who earned MVP honors in the 2023 tournament. “We talked as a team about getting off to a hot start early on in the tournament and just the season as a whole. We need to build upon this, knowing we can compete at this level.”