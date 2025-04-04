Will Prowse is committed to Princeton. (Brandon Anderson/Lincoln Stars)

Will Prowse stepped into the office of Lincoln Stars head coach Rocky Russo and took a seat, smirking at the coach’s first question.

“So, do you always play that good?”

This was moments after Prowse’s outstanding performance at the Stars’ development camp last summer, which put the goaltender in position to make the team’s training camp and, potentially, the final roster.

Still, Prowse paused. For most of the last season, he hadn’t played at all.

“Yeah, I mean, I’d like to say I play that well,” he replied, treading carefully. “I only played two games last year, so I hope I play that well all the time.” A backup last season at prep powerhouse Holderness, Prowse barely saw the ice. He never imagined he’d be playing junior hockey a year later — let alone in the USHL.

But here was Russo, offering Prowse a spot at Lincoln’s training camp. A few weeks later, Prowse was back in Russo’s office, learning he’d made the official roster.

He’s taken advantage of the opportunity. Prowse made 24 starts for the Stars through early April, posting a 2.77 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. He also committed to play Division 1 hockey at Princeton.

For a kid who played just 120 minutes of prep hockey last season, it’s all been a whirlwind.