New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Deerfield: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

Avatar photo
By

Deerfield and Sophie Frost
Deerfield celebrates a goal against Phillips Andover last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

With one of the NEPSAC's most potent offenses, Deerfield reached the Elite 8 last season, where they fell to Phillips Andover in the quarterfinals, finishing a 17-6-3 season. 

It was the Big Green's best finish in a season and their first trip to the Elite 8. 

Coach Brooke Fernandez knows getting back won't be easy.

"I think being aware that no game is guaranteed, and I think last year, the focus was always winning the winnable games," Fernandez said. "I think we're just going to double down on that. Ultimately, what I always say to start the season is, 'It's a new year. Everything good and everything bad is gone, so you got to prove yourselves each and every day.'

"Now that we've been on the Elite Eight side of things, we're going to have a target on our back in that way, having more to prove, not resting on the success of last year and earning every win."

What certainly helps is the core that Deerfield brings back. Eight of their top 10 scorers return after graduating five seniors.

"A lot of our offensive production came out of the underclassmen. Now that many of them have jumped into their final two years at Deerfield, there's just a level of confidence and know-how of just kind of having lived within it," Deerfield coach Brooke Fernandez said. "So, it's always fun to see the kids really step into their own as upperclassmen."

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Adrian Mendoza

Preseason All-Stars: First and Second Holt teams

The Holt Conference has some legitimate talent. Some of the region’s most productive point-getters last season came from the Holt Conference. Fortunately, some of those…
Read More
Deerfield and Sophie Frost

Deerfield: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

With one of the NEPSAC's most potent offenses, Deerfield reached the Elite 8 last season, where they fell to Phillips Andover in the quarterfinals, finishing…
Read More
Bella Mondolfi

Why Isabella Mondolfi is so important to rebuilding Brooks

Isabella Mondolfi’s prep hockey career has been anything but typical. Mondolfi (Waltham, Mass.) has developed into a key leader for Brooks and will be that…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter