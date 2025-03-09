Deerfield blanks Tabor for girls Large School title in goalie duel

Deerfield players celebrate after beating Tabor, 2-0, to win the Large School tournament championship on Sunday. (Yuqi Qian)

WATERTOWN, Conn. — It was a goalie duel for the ages between No. 2 Deerfield and No. 5 Tabor with the girls Large School title at stake on Sunday.

Big Green senior Campbell Krotee (Darien, Conn.) went toe-to-toe with Seawolves senior Avery Olson (Rockport, Mass.).

In the end, Olson blinked first as Deerfield took home a tight, 2-0 win for its first NEPSAC championship since 2001.

Deerfield got on the board early in the second on the power play when senior defender Allie Corrieri’s (Devens, Mass.) seeing-eye wrister went in off the bottom-left post. From there, Krotee went to work.