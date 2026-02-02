Dean Letourneau: The most fascinating story in hockey

Dean Letourneau leads BC in goals with 14. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It was a total snipe, a missile to the top blocker-side corner from deep in the circle. The kind worthy of the 25th overall pick in the NHL Draft.

As the puck careened out of the back of the net and University of Minnesota goalie Nathan Airey sat frozen on his knees, Dean Letourneau wheeled around the goal on a single skate with both arms raised at the hostile road crowd.

He looked like a man used to scoring goals.

Which isn’t untrue. When Letourneau buried that gorgeous shot in October, the Boston College sophomore was still the guy who scored 61 goals during his senior year at St. Andrew’s College in Canada's Prep Hockey Conference. Still the guy who SAC coach David Manning fell in love with for his sick hands. Still the 6-foot-7 behemoth whom Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney drafted in the 2024 first round because of his “elite shot.”

“That’s kind of been my mindset,” Letourneau said. “Anytime I get a chance to shoot? Shoot it.”