Dean Bauchiero (Southington, Conn.) captained Rochester Coalition to the 18-U National Championship. (Paul Bryant/USA Hockey)

Before graduating from Salisbury School on June 4, Dean Bauchiero just wants to spend the last few days of his senior spring soaking in the early summer sun with his friends.

Coming off a year filled with hopeful ups and disappointing downs, it’s hard to blame him.

As was the case for most prep school hockey players in the Northeast this season, 2020-21 was far from normal for Bauchiero, a native of Southington, Conn.