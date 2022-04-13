David Quinn: ‘I want another crack at the National Hockey League’

Former BU and N.Y. Rangers coach David Quinn says he wants to return to the NHL. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The next occupant of the vacant Boston University men’s hockey coaching job? It probably won’t be David Quinn (Cranston, R.I.).

Quinn, the former coach at BU who was fired as head coach of the New York Rangers last year, told New England Hockey Journal he wants to return to an NHL head coaching job.

"I love the NHL game. I learned an awful lot my time in New York, especially my last year there, and that's where I want to be,” Quinn said on New England Hockey Journal's RinkWise podcast. “I want to take what I learned over my three years in New York and apply it hopefully in my next job in the National Hockey League.”