David Quinn back in NHL as head coach of San Jose Sharks

Former New York Rangers coach David Quinn (Cranston, R.I.) is back in the NHL as coach of the San Jose Sharks. (Jared Silber/Getty)

The San Jose Sharks announced Tuesday that they have named David Quinn (Cranston, R.I.) as the 10th head coach in franchise history.

Quinn, 55, previously spent three seasons as head coach of the New York Rangers. Under his direction the team compiled a 97-87-25 record, along with one appearance in the qualification round in the 2019-20 campaign.

He most recently served as head coach for Team USA at both the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and 2022 World Championship.

Quinn helped lead the youngest team in the Olympics to a perfect preliminary-round record before suffering a shootout loss in the quarterfinals.