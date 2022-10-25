New England Hockey Journal

David Hymovitz hired as Thayer Academy boys' hockey coach

David Hymovitz
David Hymovitz, shown in his days as a pro hockey player, will be the new coach of Thayer Academy.

David Hymovitz (Needham, Mass.) has been hired as the next head coach of the Thayer Academy boys’ hockey team, according to the school.

Hymovitz takes over a team that went 7-13-2 last season for then-head coach Tony Amonte (Hingham, Mass.), who left for a scouting job with the Florida Panthers earlier this year.

Hymovitz will continue to be the Director of Hockey Operations for the Boston Junior Eagles.

The Randolph, Mass., native played at Thayer before heading to Boston College for a four-year career from 1992-96. The left wing posted 72 goals and 130 points in 144 collegiate games. His best season came in 1995-96 when he scored 45 points in 36 games.

