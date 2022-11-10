Beau Lane will be massive in net during David Hymovitz's first year at Thayer. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Shortly after Tony Amonte (Hingham, Mass.) resigned from his post as the boys’ hockey coach at Thayer Academy, a job he held for 12 years, assistant coach Matt Collins called an old friend from his Thayer playing days: David Hymovitz (Randolph, Mass.).

It wasn’t a call to inquire about Hymovitz potentially taking over the job. The two ex-Thayer teammates discussed the program and its future. The director of hockey operations for the Boston Junior Eagles always kept tabs on his alma mater. Collins wanted to pick his brain.

Shortly after the call ended, Hymovitz asked himself a question: “Would I ever want to do that?”

Then came the answer: “Wow, that’d be kind of cool.”