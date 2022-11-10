New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

David Hymovitz explains his vision for Thayer Academy hockey

Avatar photo
By

Beau Lane will be massive in net during David Hymovitz's first year at Thayer. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Shortly after Tony Amonte (Hingham, Mass.) resigned from his post as the boys’ hockey coach at Thayer Academy, a job he held for 12 years, assistant coach Matt Collins called an old friend from his Thayer playing days: David Hymovitz (Randolph, Mass.).

It wasn’t a call to inquire about Hymovitz potentially taking over the job. The two ex-Thayer teammates discussed the program and its future. The director of hockey operations for the Boston Junior Eagles always kept tabs on his alma mater. Collins wanted to pick his brain.

Shortly after the call ended, Hymovitz asked himself a question: “Would I ever want to do that?”

Then came the answer: “Wow, that’d be kind of cool.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

David Hymovitz explains his vision for Thayer Academy hockey

Shortly after Tony Amonte (Hingham, Mass.) resigned from his post as the boys’ hockey coach at Thayer Academy, a job he held for 12 years,…
Read More

Why freshman goalie Philip Svedebäck is finding success so quickly at Providence

In eight games last season, the first shot on the Providence College net went in. Nine games into the current year – with freshman Philip…
Read More

Division 3: What to watch as the NESCAC prepares to take the ice

For many Division 3 hockey fans, the start of the NESCAC season is not unlike the last present you open on Christmas morning. It takes…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter