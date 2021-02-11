David Farrance, Spencer Knight among top 10 Hobey Baker candidates

BU senior blueliner David Farrance leads the nation with 2.33 points per game. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award announced the beginning of fan voting last Monday. Choosing the top player in college hockey for the 2020-21 season will be as difficult as it has ever been, due to the wide disparity in number of games played and the lack of non-conference games.

I haven’t been able to attend as many college games as in the past, but I’ve watched more out-of-market contests than in the past. There are a lot of good players worthy of winning the 2021 Hobey Baker.

No player has truly set themselves apart from the field yet, like Boston University center Jack Eichel did in 2015 or UMass defenseman Cale Makar did in 2019. But one player from the Big Ten has jumped to the forefront when discussing who should win.