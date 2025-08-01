New England Hockey Journal

David Bosco commits to Harvard

David Bosco had 47 points as a sophomore for Belmont Hill. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

One of the top local players is off the board.

David Bosco committed to Harvard on Friday. The Belmont Hill product has long been one of the top '08s in New England.

A longtime standout for the Boston Junior Eagles, Bosco's prep career began with a bang, posting 37 points in his freshman year at Belmont Hill in 2023-24. That helped him earn a spot at U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp that spring.

While he didn't make the NTDP, he was picked in the third round (32nd overall) by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL Phase 1 Draft.

