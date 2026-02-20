New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Dave Ries won’t return as Brooks boys head coach next season

Dave Ries (middle) after Brooks won the Small School title in 2013. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Brooks will have a new look behind the bench next season. Dave Ries will not be returning as the boys hockey head coach.

Ries has been at Brooks since the 2006-07 season and led Brooks to a Small School championship in 2013 and a Large School title in 2015.

After going 22-67-6 in his first four seasons from 2006-10, Ries led Brooks on a terrific run from 2010-16, going 100-53-17. That stretch included Ries' best campaign, which was 2014-15. Brooks went 21-5-4 that year, just missing out on the Elite 8.

Over the last nine seasons, Ries went 77-133-17, culminating in a total record of 199-253-40. He has four games left to get to 200 victories.

