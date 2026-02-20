Dave Ries won’t return as Brooks boys head coach next season

Dave Ries (middle) after Brooks won the Small School title in 2013. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Brooks will have a new look behind the bench next season. Dave Ries will not be returning as the boys hockey head coach.

Ries has been at Brooks since the 2006-07 season and led Brooks to a Small School championship in 2013 and a Large School title in 2015.

After going 22-67-6 in his first four seasons from 2006-10, Ries led Brooks on a terrific run from 2010-16, going 100-53-17. That stretch included Ries' best campaign, which was 2014-15. Brooks went 21-5-4 that year, just missing out on the Elite 8.

Over the last nine seasons, Ries went 77-133-17, culminating in a total record of 199-253-40. He has four games left to get to 200 victories.