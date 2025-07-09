New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Dan Fontas named Cushing boys hockey head coach

Avatar photo
By

Dan Fontas (middle) celebrates with Cushing senior Eric Lund after winning the Elite 8 in March. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Well, that didn't take long.

Shortly after Ryan Bourque left Cushing to become an assistant for the AHL's Providence Bruins, the Penguins opted to promote assistant Dan Fontas as the boys hockey head coach.

Fontas has been at Cushing as a coach since 2021. From 2021-24, he was the head coach of the Varsity B team, which Cushing uses as a feeder to the big club. He jumped onto the bench as an assistant with the main varsity team this past season.

From 2012-19, he spent time as general manager and head coach of the New England Stars. He was the head coach for Acton-Boxboro High School in the MIAA from 2003-08.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Best player? Most surprising players? Boys prep coaches survey, part 1

This past New England boys prep hockey season ended in a clash of the titans for the Elite 8 title. On one side was Dexter…
Read More

Dan Fontas named Cushing boys hockey head coach

Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after Ryan Bourque left Cushing to become an assistant for the AHL's Providence Bruins, the Penguins opted to promote…
Read More

Ryan Bourque leaves Cushing for Providence Bruins after one year

In April 2024, Ryan Bourque returned to his roots at Cushing, becoming the head coach for the boys hockey team. Just over one year later,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter