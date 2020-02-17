New England Hockey Journal

College

D3: Trinity getting boost from two-way defensemen

By

Blueliner Liam Feeney is boosting Trinity's offense. (Trinity College Athletics)

Liam Feeney recognizes that he’s part of a special group.

It’s not just that his Trinity College team held the No. 1 ranking in Division 3 hockey as January wound down. Or that, as one of six seniors on the team, he’s been a key part of a class that’s kept the Bantams on the national scene and at the top of the NESCAC after the program’s national title in 2015.

No, it’s because he’s one of a robust group of two-way defensemen who not only have helped Trinity allow fewer goals per game than all but three teams in the nation, but also are producing at a rate that would make any opposing coach envious.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Merrimack adds two commitments for 2020-21

As second year coach Scott Borek looks to continue retooling the Warriors, Merrimack added two more commits for the 2020-21 season. Lawrence Academy senior center Conor…
Read More

Who said only seniors can be Division 1 captains?

Hobey Baker Award winners. All-Americans. Future National Hockey League stars. It’s not at all uncommon to find players with any of those titles skating on…
Read More

Former Merrimack goalie Cannata earning props in Sweden

To be honest, I possess a lot of bias on this subject. There was no particular moment, but it was clear, very early on, that…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter