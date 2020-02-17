D3: Trinity getting boost from two-way defensemen

Blueliner Liam Feeney is boosting Trinity's offense. (Trinity College Athletics)

Liam Feeney recognizes that he’s part of a special group.

It’s not just that his Trinity College team held the No. 1 ranking in Division 3 hockey as January wound down. Or that, as one of six seniors on the team, he’s been a key part of a class that’s kept the Bantams on the national scene and at the top of the NESCAC after the program’s national title in 2015.

No, it’s because he’s one of a robust group of two-way defensemen who not only have helped Trinity allow fewer goals per game than all but three teams in the nation, but also are producing at a rate that would make any opposing coach envious.