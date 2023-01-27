D-3 rankings: It’s Endicott vs. Curry in a pivotal home-and-home

Andrew Kurapov and Endicott face Matt Connor and Curry in a pivotal home-and-home series this weekend. (Don Cameron illustration)

The last weekend in January offers a series of games that will go far in determining the champions of two of the region’s four Division 3 leagues.

First-place Endicott and second-place Curry play a home-and-home series, both with their eyes on the regular-season prize in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

In a NESCAC that still has five teams jostling for the top spot, first-place Amherst faces tests against fellow contenders Wesleyan and Trinity.

There are wholesale changes to our regional Top 10 in our latest power rankings.