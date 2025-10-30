Junior defenseman Ryan Prewitt (Abington, Mass.) is one of several key returning players for Curry. (Frank Poulin photo)

Division 3 hockey returns this weekend – and not a moment too soon.

Some of the region’s top teams head into the new season with a different look, including Curry, which last year reached the Frozen Four for the first time in program history.

There’s also notable realignment, with the Little East Conference sponsoring the sport for the first time and a sea change in the MASCAC, where teams are no longer looking up at Plymouth State.

Which teams begin the season in our New England Top 10? Let’s take a look.