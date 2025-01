Sophomore forward Jayden Grier (Needham, Mass.) has been a key player for Colby this season. (Ansley White)

The region’s best teams in Division 3 reside in the Conference of New England.

At least, that’s the current reality as seasons pass their midpoints and the weekend series continue to grow in importance.

Holiday tournaments are in the rearview mirror and it’s conference play from here on in the CNE, NESCAC, NEHC and MASCAC, with an eye on tournaments starting in late February.

Which teams make our latest New England Top 10? Here we go.