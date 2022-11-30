D-3 power rankings: A new No. 1 as weekend clashes loom

Senior forward Andrew Holland (Winchester, Mass.) has helped Babson go 7-2-1 to start the season. (Jon Endow)

Thanksgiving is behind us and there are two more weeks of feasting before Division 3 stops to catch its breath at the holiday break.

This weekend features a number of tasty entrees, a menu topped by two of the region's heavyweights -- Babson and Norwich -- going at it Friday night in Babson Park, and undefeated NESCAC rivals Colby and Bowdoin clashing Saturday night in Waterville, Maine.

All four of the region's leagues are represented in our latest power rankings, and designating a No. 1 was no easy task.

Here is a look at our latest regional Top 10.