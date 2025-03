Sophomore goalie Shane Soderwall made 37 saves in Curry's 4-1 win over Hamilton in the NCAA quarterfinals. (Curry College Athletics)

Golden anniversaries are usually special, and the one around Curry College hockey is no exception.

The Colonels beat Hamilton on Saturday, 4-1, to win their 17th game in a row and advance to their first Division 3 Frozen Four in the program’s 50th season.

Coach Peter Roundy’s team is now two wins from an NCAA championship, a quest it will try to further on Friday night when it faces host Utica.

Our takeaways from the milestone win -- and milestone season.