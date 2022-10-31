Defenseman Anthony Azzano is captaining a Salve Regina team that again hopes to contend for a CCC title, (George Corrigan)

Last year was another breakthrough season for the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

The league, one of four in New England, which came into existence in the 2016-17 season when it rebranded the lightly-regarded ECAC Northeast, produced a great title race with four candidates, settled its championship in overtime and sent a second-ever team to the Frozen Four (the University of New England, after Salve Regina reached the national championship game in 2018).

That’s some pretty good momentum to take into 2022-23.

So what can we expect this winter? Let’s answer four burning questions.