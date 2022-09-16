New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Cushing’s Ethan Gardula amped for another prep title shot, with Sioux City, UConn on horizon

By

Ethan Gardula
Ethan Gardula of Cushing shined in the playoffs of the Foxboro Summer Prep League. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Ethan Gardula had a tough decision to make this summer.

He could join the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL — the defending Clark Cup champions who drafted him 53rd in the Phase I 2021 draft — or return to Cushing Academy for another crack at a prep title. He also was drafted by the Charlottestown Islanders of the QMJHL. “Getting drafted by Charlottestown was pretty cool — got a text one night. It was a shock,” he said with a smile.

Cushing ultimately was the route he chose. “It was definitely a tough decision,” said Gardula, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound left wing from Princeton, Mass. “But I feel we have unfinished business, a real solid group this year and a definite chance to win it all.”

