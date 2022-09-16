Ethan Gardula of Cushing shined in the playoffs of the Foxboro Summer Prep League. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Ethan Gardula had a tough decision to make this summer.

He could join the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL — the defending Clark Cup champions who drafted him 53rd in the Phase I 2021 draft — or return to Cushing Academy for another crack at a prep title. He also was drafted by the Charlottestown Islanders of the QMJHL. “Getting drafted by Charlottestown was pretty cool — got a text one night. It was a shock,” he said with a smile.

Cushing ultimately was the route he chose. “It was definitely a tough decision,” said Gardula, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound left wing from Princeton, Mass. “But I feel we have unfinished business, a real solid group this year and a definite chance to win it all.”