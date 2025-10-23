Cushing: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Cushing's Brooke Harb celebrates a goal against Deerfield last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It didn't take long for Cushing to re-establish itself among the NEPSAC's best.

After narrowly missing the playoffs entirely in 2023-24, the Penguins roared back.

No one in prep won more games in the regular season than Cushing, who went 24-7-1. They reached the Elite 8 as the No. 7 seed before falling to eventual champion Loomis Chaffee in the quarterfinals. It was a big jump from the previous season's 14-14-1 finish.

"We had a really strong season. We were an offensive force," Penguins coach Brandy Fisher-Bailey said. "There were four strong forward lines, and every line contributed, which was really fun to see. ... That same group of forwards is back."

Cushing will have a new look as it looks to build on last season's success, with Fisher-Bailey taking over as coach after Valerie Bono-Bunker retired, following eight seasons behind the bench.

Fisher-Bailey already has a year at Cushing under her belt after serving as associate head coach last season. She previously coached at Thayer from 2021-2024. That experience will be key, as well as a deep, seasoned returning core.

"We have the same great, strong leadership from last year that is going to come right back this year, so we're pretty lucky about that," Fisher-Bailey said.

So, what will it take for Cushing to find another level?