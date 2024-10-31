Cushing: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

Brooke Harb led Cushing with 11 goals and 22 points last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Last winter marked the first postseason in three years that went on without Cushing.

The Penguins, who are only three seasons removed from a Small School title, went 2-6-1 before January. Valerie Bono-Bunker's team improved after the holidays, going 12-8-0 the rest of the way, but barely missed out on the tournament by one spot.

Rivers' 0.5276 RPI rating put them in as the No. 6 seed ahead of Cushing's 0.5268. Bono-Bunker believes that missed opportunity will fuel Cushing this season.

"None of us were happy, missing the tournament by .008, right?" Bono-Bunker said. "We were probably the best non-tournament team that was sitting there, watching from the outside, and probably had a chance to win because we were playing our best hockey. ... I always say it's not how you start. It's how you finish. We just started a little too late."

The Penguins are set to run it back with nearly the same squad as last season, returning nine of their top 10 leading scorers.