Cushing: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Axel Favreau had 21 points as a junior last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

After two straight years of falling short in the Elite 8 title game, Cushing finally won it all last March, beating Dexter Southfield by a goal.

Had we polled prep fans on which of those three teams would win the Elite 8, there's no doubt last year's Penguins would've finished last. Last winter's version opened with two straight losses and went 3-4-1 from Jan. 15 to Feb. 5.

Then came an 11-game win streak to end the season. The rest is history.

A lot has changed since last season. After one season, Ryan Bourque left Cushing's head coaching job to be an assistant with the Providence Bruins. All of Cushing's Division-1-bound defenseman from last season graduated. Senior forward Max Dineen (Brentwood, N.H.), whose 58 points helped get him a Sacred Heart commitment, graduated, too. Junior goalie Maksim Corovic left a year early.

New head coach Dan Fontas will lead a younger team with plenty of upside, which is why the Penguins opened the season at No. 8 in my top 10. That accounts for expected growing pains.

But the ceiling on this team? That could be quite high.