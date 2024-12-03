Cushing: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

Ryland Randle had 34 points last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Cushing has made it to the Elite 8 championship game the last two seasons. The Penguins lost both times.

Things, however, have changed in Ashburnham, Mass.

Lots of the talent from the last two teams is gone. They've graduated and many are playing in junior hockey. But there is also a new leader in the program. After Paul Pearl left to become Dexter Southfield's athletic director, former U.S. National Team Development Program assistant coach Ryan Bourque took over.

"It's been seamless," Bourque said of acclimating to the new gig. "The kids have adjusted well, my wife is extremely happy here and I'm extremely happy. In terms of continuing to develop as a coach, it's a perfect spot for me and I'm extremely excited about the day-to-day challenges that we face as a staff. There's a lot to look forward to this winter."

Bourque will have a much younger team this season and a much different approach.

"It's really not about trying to match up or be what Cushing has been throughout all the years or what we're going to be in the future," Bourque said. "It's the learning experience, the habits and the winning hockey habits that drive a winning hockey team. I think the only way to achieve that is to focus on the day-to-day."

That will take time. Cushing already lost its first game this season, 4-1, to Phillips Andover. Still, the seeds are being planted for a strong, dominant Bourque era. This is only the beginning.