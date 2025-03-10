Cushing took down Dexter Southfield, 4-3, to win the Elite 8 title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

STORRS, Conn. — As Dexter Southfield junior forward Joe Marchi (Foxboro, Mass.) got the puck for a one-timer with 20 seconds to play, it looked like the game was about to be tied.

But Cushing junior goalie Maksim Corovic sprawled across to rob Marchi of the goal. Corovic wasn't going to give up the lead — and he never did.

The Penguins held on to win an instant classic, 4-3, over Dexter Southfield. After losing in the Elite 8 championship the last two seasons, Cushing finally finished on top.

It didn't look so certain in the third period.