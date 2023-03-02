Cushing overpowers Kimball Union to clinch a spot in Elite 8 semifinals

Landan Resendes and teammates celebrate a first-period goal against KUA. (Mike Zhe/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Cushing Academy looked every bit like a No. 1 seed in its quarterfinal game in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament on Wednesday.

Standout Landan Resendes scored twice in the opening four minutes, the Penguins boosted that lead to a three-goal lead before the first period was up and they rolled over eighth-seeded Kimball Union, 6-2, to book a spot in Saturday's semifinals.

It was a different flavor of game than when the teams met for a home-and-home series two weekends ago, with Cushing taking closer 4-2 and 2-0 wins.

Down 3-0 to start the second, KUA tried to find a way back into the game, with Malcolm Barr and Corwith Simmers both getting close-in chances that were stopped by goalie Cooper Rautenstrauch (16 saves). KUA ultimately earned a power play.

