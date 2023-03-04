Cushing edges out Brunswick, 2-1, in Elite 8 semifinals

Landan Resendes was a difference-maker in Cushing's Elite 8 semifinal win over Brunswick. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Cushing’s first line was the difference as the Penguins defeated Brunswick, 2-1, in Saturday’s Elite 8 semifinal at Iorio Arena.

Boston College commit Landan Resendes (Marlboro, Mass.) laid a big hit and scored a goal on the game’s first shift to give the Penguins the early 1-0 lead.

He finished off a nice transitional play. Defenseman Zach Rizzo made the initial breakout to center Jack Costanzo (Gloucester, Mass.). From there, Costanzo made a great hockey play to bump an area pass off the wall to Resendes, who went in for the nifty finish.

Here's a recap and standout players from the game.