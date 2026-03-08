New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Cushing beats Brunswick for 2026 NEPSAC boys Large School title

Sebastian Mogull scored two goals for Cushing in the Large School final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

STORRS, Conn. — Sebastian Mogull had been a force for Cushing through two Large School tournament games.

He had no issue continuing that in the Large School championship. He notched his third-straight two-goal game, leading Cushing to a 7-0 win over Brunswick.

The scoring started midway through the first period when Cushing sophomore defenseman AJ Haas' shot from the point had eyes, slipping past Brunswick junior goalie Zai Ferraro (New Canaan, Conn.).

Cushing struck on a shot from distance again in the second period when Mogull tipped junior defenseman Oliver Svoboda's shot. Mogull potted another off the rush with just over six minutes remaining in the period, converting on a pass from senior Axel Favreau (Freeport, Maine).

