Landan Resendes will be a vital part of the 2022-23 Cushing squad. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

After a very good regular season playing a very competitive schedule, Cushing finished 17-7-3 last season and earned the No. 7 seed in the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery Elite-8 tournament.

They lost to No. 2 Avon Old Farms School 6-0 there.

Cushing lost 11 players off of that squad, presenting a lot of opportunities for this year.

“We have a lot of new guys this year and good returning players, and are looking for them to prove themselves as we get going this year”, said coach Paul Pearl, entering his second season as Cushing’s head coach.