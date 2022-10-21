New England Hockey Journal

Featured

Cushing Academy: What to expect in boys prep hockey for 2022-23 season

Avatar photo
By

Landan Resendes will be a vital part of the 2022-23 Cushing squad. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

After a very good regular season playing a very competitive schedule, Cushing finished 17-7-3 last season and earned the No. 7 seed in the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery Elite-8 tournament.

They lost to No. 2 Avon Old Farms School 6-0 there.

Cushing lost 11 players off of that squad, presenting a lot of opportunities for this year.

“We have a lot of new guys this year and good returning players, and are looking for them to prove themselves as we get going this year”, said coach Paul Pearl, entering his second season as Cushing’s head coach.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Cushing Academy: What to expect in boys prep hockey for 2022-23 season

After a very good regular season playing a very competitive schedule, Cushing Academy finished 17-7-3 last season and earned the No. 7 seed in the…
Read More

How Bruins top prospect Mason Lohrei is looking to develop in second year at Ohio State

Adam McQuaid is not the excitable type – unless maybe you ventured too close to his goalie back in his playing days — but you…
Read More

Dexter Southfield: What to expect in boys prep hockey for 2022-23 season

Dexter Southfield played to a record of 17-6-4 last season, cementing itself as one of the top teams in New England prep hockey. It scored…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter